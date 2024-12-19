Man Arrested After Claiming Grant County Public Works Tractor is “His”

A Soap Lake man is in the Grant County jail following suspicious activity late Wednesday night.

The man was found with a Grant County Public Works tractor

Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a rural area in the 12000 block of Raod P NW, part of unincorporated Quincy around 9:15 PM.

The caller said there was a large tractor a car idling nearby, and nobody should have been there at that time of night.

Deputies found Jesus Salcedo Alvarez sitting in the car, and when asked why he was there, he said he was out looking for heavy equipment because "it was his job."

Get our free mobile app

Parked nearby was a large Ford F-750 truck registered to a Seattle rental company, its hood was open, and Alvarez claimed he was checking the oil. He also claimed a Massey-Ferguson tractor at the scene that was idling was "his" and he showed officers an insurance card from Grant County Public Works. He also had two large bundles of heavy equipment keys.

Public Works officials were contacted and said Alvarez did not have permission to have the tractor, he was jailed on multiple charges. Deputies did not say how he got the keys or the tractor, or the insurance card, the investigation continues.