Man and Woman’s Deaths Investigated in Goldendale

The Klickitat County Sheriff's Office says one of the shootings may have been a suicide.

A couple is found dead in their home

The KCSO was called to a home on State Route 142 near Goldendale on Friday, September 13th. by a witness to found a man and woman deceased inside their home.

Goldendale is a few miles north of Mayhill along the Columbia River. Friday evening, a neighbor called 911 to report he'd found 42-year-old Elizabeth Payne and 43-year-old David Allen Payne were found dead inside their home. The neighbor said he'd gone to visit them when he found them inside the home around 6:10 PM.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators said it appears David Payne died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, however, Elizabeth Payne's death has yet to be determined, pending an autopsy.

No other information has been released due to the investigation.