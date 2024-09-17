Man and Woman&#8217;s Deaths Investigated in Goldendale

Man and Woman’s Deaths Investigated in Goldendale

Goldendale home where victims were found (Google street view)

The Klickitat County Sheriff's Office says one of the shootings may have been a suicide.

The KCSO was called to a home on State Route 142 near Goldendale on Friday, September 13th. by a witness to found a man and woman deceased inside their home.

Goldendale is a few miles north of Mayhill along the Columbia River. Friday evening, a neighbor called 911 to report he'd found 42-year-old Elizabeth Payne and 43-year-old David Allen Payne were found dead inside their home. The neighbor said he'd gone to visit them when he found them inside the home around 6:10 PM.

Investigators said it appears David Payne died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, however, Elizabeth Payne's death has yet to be determined, pending an autopsy.

No other information has been released due to the investigation.

