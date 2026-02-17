Man Fatally Shot Near Moses Lake After Aiming Rifle at Deputies

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says an "open investigation" led to a rural property in the 4700 block of Road L.9 Northeast, a little over a mile northeast of Moses Lake.

The Officers, along with Moses Lake PD, were there around or before 7:15PM, around the time a shooting took place.

A Man Came Out of a Barn Pointing a Rifle at Deputies

The investigation has been taken over by the Columbia Basin Investigative Team, the GCSO is not involved.

The Sheriff's Office reports a man was spotted walking around the property, and after several outbuildings were searched, the suspect came out of a small barn.

As he walked out, he had a rifle aimed at approaching Deputies. Five Deputies fired their service weapons, hitting the suspect. He was quickly administered first aid and EMS, but died at the scene.

Due to the Deputies involvement the GCSO will not be providing future details, they will come from the CBIT. No other details have been released.