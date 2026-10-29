The Yakima Police Department's investigation continues.

48-Year-Old Man Dies Early Wednesday

The YPD reports they were alerted around 2:17 AM with a call from MultiCare Hospital in Yakima, where a man was brought in with injuries, initially believed to have sustained them from a vehicle crash.

The man was found in the 600 block of North 18th. Avenue, and was transported to the care facility in a private vehicle. The area where he was found is in this picture.

fatal shooting area--google street view fatal shooting area--google street view

Officers and Medical Workers Find Evidence of Gunshot Injuries

At the hospital ER workers discovered a gunshot wound, but despite multiple efforts to save him, the man died. Major Crimes Detectives are treating it as a homicide.

It's not known how the possible vehicle crash figured into the man's injury, or his 'discovery.' No suspect information has been released, anyone with any possible information is urged to call the Yakima PD at (509) 576-6597.