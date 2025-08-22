36-Month FBI-DEA Investigation Busts Huge WA Drug Ring

Along with the FBI and other agencies, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced the breakup of a major Tacoma drug street gang.

Drug couriers were smuggling in contraband from Arizona

The PCSO says the 36-month long investigation netted multiple arrests. Female couriers were bringing in the drugs through luggage into Baltimore and Seattle.

In the last 36 hours prior to the announcement, Officers sezied 5 pounds of Fentanyl, 15 pounds of meth, 60-plus pounds of marijuana, along with cocaine and heroin.

They also seized just over $111,000 in cash. They also confiscated 23 firearms. The drugs were brought in through airports, including SeaTac.

Due to the size of the operation, Officials said many of the suspects will be facing automatic mandatory ten-year Federal drug prison terms. The video is courtesy of the PCSO, with permission.