Major Thurston County Drug Bust Nets 9 Cartel Arrests

Thurston County Deputies, along with Police from Lakewood and Olympia, as well as DEA and FBI agents announced the breakup of a major drug ring in the county.

9 cartel operators arrested

The TCSO says Operation Pink Octopus began last August (that was the name!) and culminated with raids in February.

9 cartel-linked 'operators' were nabbed, along with 21 lbs. of meth, plus fentanyl, coke, MDNA date-rate drugs, plus firearms multiple vehicles and cash.

Authorities say the IDs of the suspects have not been released, nor have some other details, due to further ongoing investigations.

It's believed to be one of the largest drug-sting operations in recent Thurston County history.