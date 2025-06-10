Major Pickleball Tournament Coming to Kennewick June 19-22

Lawrence Scott complex (City of Kennewick)

Pickleball continues to grow in WA (the 'official' sport) and nationally, and June 19 through 22nd, over 400 competitors will converge at Lawrence Scott Park.

   Tournament will be held at the new courts in Kennewick Park.

   Club 509 is a growing group of players in the Tri-Cities and surrounding area, and they are hosting the event, called the 2025 Summer Classic.

Over 400 competitors are registered so far, including a number of nationally ranked players. There will be various age group competitions, team and duo competition, skills events, and more.

Club 509 features play, events, and memberships, and this event will be the largest outdoor event this year in WA State. It's expected to draw a lot of spectators, and visitors to the area.  The courts and this event have even been featured on the Global Pickleball Network online.

Pickleball at Scotty Park (City of Kennewick)
