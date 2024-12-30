Major Leavenworth WA Park Vandal Suspect Identified, Sought

The search for a December 22nd. vandalism suspect in Leavenworth, WA has expanded according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect has been identified, he is apparently from Texas.

Early Sunday morning, December 22nd, around 1 AM, witnesses saw a man in a 2024 Silver Toyota Tundra pickup spinning donuts repeatedly in Gazebo Park in Leavenworth. The park is a popular area, visited by tourists in the town.

According to witnesses, the man kept spinning and weaving across the lawn, Officers who responded found he had left the scene just prior. Authorities say the driver, now identified as Zachary Soltis, destroyed about 450 square feet of grass and park property, an area about 90 by 50 feet.

Officials say he's from Texas, his silver pickup has Texas plate TTR 1528, and it is not known if he is still in the area. However, He is now facing multiple charges from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office including reckless driving.

Anyone in the region who sees this vehicle or the driver, call (509)-667-6851.