Major I-5 Drug Bust nets $1.3 Million in Coke, Ecstasy, and More

The City of SeaTac, not far from the military base in King County (Joint Base Lewis-McChord) has had a significantly higher crime rate than most of its neighbors, including Burien, DesMoines, Tukwila, and Kent. Drugs, car theft, and felony crimes are higher than the surrounding areas. Now, you can add this major drug bust to the list.

A major drug bust nets suspect and lots of drugs and guns

This week the King County Sheriff's Office along with SeaTac Police, released information about a drug operation they'd broken up.

After a months-long investigation, Officers arrested a drug dealer along I-5, not far from the Joint Military Base.

Besides apprehending his vehicle, authorities seized a huge amount of drugs, including: (from the King County Sheriff's Office)

• 24 lbs. Cocaine

• 2 lbs. Ketamine

• 1 lbs. MDMA

• 50 lbs. processed Marijuana

• 1000 Ecstasy Pills

• 9 Firearms

• $6000.00 Cash

The county Special Emphasis Team, SeaTac Police, and other units participated in the investigation and the raid.

The KCSO says the street value of the drugs was at least $1.3 million.