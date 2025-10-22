15 People Arrested in Major Bremerton, WA Drug House Bust

Following a lengthy investigation, the Kitsap County Multi-Agency Response Team swarmed a residence in East Bremerton.

6 AM raid nets a lot of arrests.

Early Wednesday morning, the Officers, including the Ktisap County Sheriff's Office, searched a home and the surrounding property in the 2100 block of Bellpark Drive in East Bremerton.

According to the KCSO, 9 persons were located inside the home, all were arrested on various drug and narcotics charges. Authorities also found extensive drug-related items in the home.

Another 5 persons were contacted in several RVs that were parked on the property or the street. Multiple arrests were made, some of the suspects were cited and released, while others were jailed.

The KCSO says the homeowner will also be charged for allowing the home to be rented for the purposes of running a drug house where 'users' and customers could temporarily live. The image below shows some of the suspects lined up along the street in front of the home.

Kitsap County Sheriff Media release Facebook

Area residents expressed concern and surprise because this neighborhood is not known for criminal or drug activity. The investigation continues.