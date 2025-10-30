The DEA and Seattle Police Thursday (10-30) released information about a year-long investigation that resulted in multiple raids in the Puget Sound region, including Centralia.

Ten arrested, thousands of pills seized

The DEA Agents said they began to investigate a massive interconnected drug and weapons ring about a year ago.

DEA says the violent ring trafficked in various forms of drugs, at least 12 locations were raided, resulting in the arrests. Officers sezied at least 34 weapons, about 100K Fentanyl pills, and at the Centralia location alone, 25 lbs. of Fentanyl powder along with most of the pills.

At that location alone, they found 24 firearms. A US Attorney said (according to MyNorthwest.com):

“These defendants were trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin on the streets of western Washington. These drugs take a heavy toll on our community. Worse yet, this group trafficked in dozens of firearms – some of them high powered assault style weapons. Yesterday alone, law enforcement seized 34 firearms.”

Federal Officials, working with Seattle PD, said the ten arrests were from three distinct but related drug and weapons conspiracy operations. More information is expected to be released soon.

This investigation was part of the Federal Operation Take Back America, which is targeting dangerous drug and weapon-and other criminal entites-in an effort to make the country safer.