Major Commercial Burglary Suspect Caught, ID’d in Kennewick
Kennewick Police say assistance from outside agencies helped them identify a wanted burglary suspect, who is now in custody.
The suspect broke into a company work truck on January 12th.
KPD had taken a report about a work vehicle that was broken into in the early morning hours, the suspect stole thousands of dollars worth of construction tools, and a company credit card. The vehicle was parked in the 8000 block of West Imnaha.
Later that same day, the suspect used the card to make over $2,800 worth of illegal purchases at numerous locations in Kennewick.
Get our free mobile app
But with help from other agencies, 24-year-old Brendan Rocheleau was identified as the suspect, he was arrested, and is now in the Benton County Jail facing four counts of 2nd Degree Possession of Stolen Property.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)