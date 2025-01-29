Major Commercial Burglary Suspect Caught, ID’d in Kennewick

Kennewick Police say assistance from outside agencies helped them identify a wanted burglary suspect, who is now in custody.

The suspect broke into a company work truck on January 12th.

KPD had taken a report about a work vehicle that was broken into in the early morning hours, the suspect stole thousands of dollars worth of construction tools, and a company credit card. The vehicle was parked in the 8000 block of West Imnaha.

Later that same day, the suspect used the card to make over $2,800 worth of illegal purchases at numerous locations in Kennewick.

But with help from other agencies, 24-year-old Brendan Rocheleau was identified as the suspect, he was arrested, and is now in the Benton County Jail facing four counts of 2nd Degree Possession of Stolen Property.