Machete-Waving Man Fatally Shot After Chasing People in Pasco

Little information has been released, but a machete-waving suspect is dead after being shot by Pasco Police.

The man was threatening people near the north entrance of the Autoplex

Pasco Police say around 6:46 PM Thursday evening, the man, whose name has not yet been released, was chasing people armed with a machete in the parking lot of the shopping center near 32nd. and Court Street. The location is near the north or backside of the Pasco Autoplex.

Police contacted the man, and despite de-escalation techniques, the man charged at officers with his weapon. One of the officers shot the suspect, stopping his advance.

Get our free mobile app

Despite life-saving measures administered by officers, the man died at the scene. According to Pasco Police:

"The Pasco Police Department contacted our region’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate this use of force incident independent of the Pasco Police Department, in accordance with WAC 139-12-03

0. Further media releases will come from the Special Investigations Unit."