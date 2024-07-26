Low Water Scuttles H-1 Hydros On Columbia River Friday

Warm weather and electrical demand played a role in Friday's Columbia Cup Unlimited Hydro qualifying.

Due to a slight water drawdown, the course being tweaked

For the first time in years, perhaps ever, the race course on the Columbia River for the H-1 Unlimited Hydroplanes is being tweaked.

According to sources, the massive electrical power demand in the Pacific NW resulted in some drawdowns of the reservoir behind McNary Dam. As a result, the Columbia River at Tri-Cities, the site of the Apollo Columbia Cup, is going to have the course tweaked. The drawdown was needed to generate power electricity for NW needs.

Drawdown results in no H-1 Unlimited action Friday.

Per unlimited safety rules, water must be at a certain depth. Sources say the water is 4-5 inches lower than 'usual,' but that depth will not accommodate the 2 1/2 mile course, one of the largest on the circuit. Water depth is required, especially near the shore, so if a hydro blows over, the safety hatches can be opened correctly. The rules are stringent.

Get our free mobile app

As a result, as of Friday afternoon, the course is being reconfigured to a 2-mile course, something that's never been run in Tri-Cities before. Aside from a few short runs, none of the Unlimiteds took to the course for qualifying and heats, they won't be out until the course is reconfigured.

There was action with the 2.3-liter power boats and vintage hydros, but none with the big boats.

Saturday it is expected the revised course will see lots of action as the drivers adjust to the new conditions. Keep checking our page and Facebook for more details.