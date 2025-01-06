Long-Time Walla Walla School Super to Leave for Private Sector

The Walla Walla School District Monday announced Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith will be leaving the District as of June 30th, after the current school year.

He will be joining a consulting position with a prominent educational company

Since 2016, Dr Smith oversaw some of the biggest changes and growth in the history of the WWSD, including through the Pandemic.

During his tenure, the District was one of the biggest movers in the state in closing educational gaps (increasing test scores and graduation rates etc), and the District also passed a historic levy and capital bond. These funds helped renovate a number of schools and infrastructure, some of which had not been remodeled or upgraded since the 1960's.

Dr. Smith, says the District, will be taking a consulting position with an educational capital planning and professional services company in the private sector. The WWSD says the position will allow him to stay in the Walla Walla area.

The District has immediately begun a search for his replacement, his last day with WWSD will be June 30th.