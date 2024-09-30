Loneliness in WA Highest in Nation, National Epidemic?

You may remember the classic 1964 song "I'm So Lonely" by Bobby Vinton..."Lonely... I'm so lonely..." If you don't recognize the artist or title, we know you've heard it.

But now, mental health experts are learning what people believe to be just feelings of loneliness can be signs of anxiety and depression disorders, or the beginnings of them. A person can feel lonely or alone, even in a crowded room, even if they have at least a few friends.

WA State ranks highest in the nation for "loneliness."

According to Axios, some new studies and surveys show 43 percent of WA residents believe they suffer or feel significant degrees of loneliness.

A UW researcher says chronic prolonged feelings of loneliness can result in a person having a higher rate of developing diabetes, dementia, substance abuse, and cardiac risk.

The Surgeon General last year declared loneliness an "epidemic" and compared its negative physical health effects to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

US Census Bureau data, by way of the Household Pulse Survey, showed WA has the highest rates in the US. Many experts also say we're connecting digitally, but not in person and that's not good.

You may have noticed a sharp increase in mental health ads on TV and online, promoting live, digital counseling help, especially targeted toward younger people.

Mental health experts and the US Census data show the highest rates for these issues are found among younger persons, but lessen with older demographics.

Many experts say the COVID Pandemic with its lockdowns, greatly worsened the issue.