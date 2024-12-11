Lewiston Man Guilty on Death Theats to Officials, Prosecutors

A 39-year-old man who was already in WA State Community Custody for threats has now been found guilty of additional threats to kill persons, described as "terrifying" by a Federal prosecutor.

The man began by threatening his corrections officer

Trevor J. Lunney, 39, was in community custody in WA State (a form of monitored parole) in 2022 when he sent a text message to his overseeing officer that contained threatening statements including "in 19 days, mass violence becomes inevitable."

He also threatened to do a "Sandy Hook II" against the Asotin County School District. He was arrested that day, in July of 2022, by Clarkston Police over these and other threats.

While in the Asotin County Jail on these charges, Lunney sent another barrage of texts and emails to family members, who warned him he was being monitored. He still increased his anger against the Asotin County judicial system, and threatened to get an AR-15 and go after the prosecutor and others.

Finally, in December of 2022, he sent another round of threatening statements, that according to the US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA, read in part:

“I want to have a murder-suicide with my lawyer when I leave here. . .” and “I want to kill my lawyer and the prosecutors when I get out. . .” referencing “attacking a crowd” and that stating that “I can’t even say what I have planned.”

A trial was conducted this month, with Judge Thomas O. Rice presiding, and the jury came back with a guilty verdict on the threats. Lunney will be sentenced in Spokane next March.