‘Lewd,’ Suggestive Skeleton Sex Display Stolen from Home near Seattle

Unfortunately, no pictures of the actual display were available for including with this story.

Exotic skeleton display was stolen in Lakewood, WA

According to various sources, the front yard skeleton display was stolen sometime in the last day or so. It featured a number of the bony creatures posed in displays that left very little to the imagination.

Some area neighbors and others were upset because the home is next to an elementary school, while others found it funny and edgy.

The homeowner, whose identity was not released, had put up a sign with the display reading:

“Dear Karen, challenge accepted. next year, try polite.”

The school had placed a fence between the display and its buildings in an attempt to block its view from students. Idlewild Elementary School officials were working with the city council and Police to deal with the issue, according to MyNorthwest.com.

Get our free mobile app

No information was given if police had any suspects, or if the skeletons just decided to find more private accommodations for their activities.