Kennewick, Richland School Levies Passing, Pasco Failing After Early Returns

Of course, this is just the first tally of votes following the February 10th special elections in WA state and the Mid-Columbia.

Kennewick, Richland Levies are Passing, Pasco Failing

Kennewick and Richland voters were asked to approve 2 levies for each District, Propositions 1 and 2 in each. As standard with most Districts, the levies address operational funding for everything from extra-curricular activities to para-educators; from tech to security and more.

For Kennewick with 102 of 107 precincts reporting Prop 1 was passing 54 to 44 percent, with a margin of 1,009 votes. Prop 2 passing just under 11 percent by a margin of 1,162 votes.

Get our free mobile app

Richland's Prop 1 was passing 53 to 46 percent, a margin of 829. Prop 2 passing by almost an identical margin, winning by 945 votes.

Benton County's voter turnout rate so far is at 21 percent, with thousands left to count, that number is expected to increase.

Pasco's School Proposition 1 failing by a slight margin.

Over in Franklin County, Pasco Schools had 1 operational levy, Proposition 1. The measure was trailing by a margin of 51.57 to 38.43 percent. The margin of votes was just 272. Overall, Franklin County's voter turnout so far has been 20 percent, much like Benton and other counties, that's expected to go up.

Levies in the Kahlotus and North Franklin Districts were easily passing by 68 and 66 percent margins respectively. The Othello Schools levy was passing 53 to 46 percent.

City of Pasco's Proposition 1 is passing

The City of Pasco Proposition 1 is not part of the School Levy, is asking voters to annex the Mid Columbia Library District, or 'take over' the library system within city limits. That measure is passing by a margin of 60 to 39 percent, or a margin of just under 1,500 votes.

Statewide voter turnout so far is at 22.08 percent, or 563,789 counted.