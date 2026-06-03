The suspect had committed his crime in King County.

US Marshals and Other Officers Locate and Arrest Level 3 Offender

It was not revealed why this Level 3 offender had registered at a south Kennewick address, but after over a six month search, he was located Monday.

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Michael Harrell had spent 7 1/2 years in prison for a King County assault, then after being freed, the Benton County Sheriff's Office says he registered (as required by law) at a location near 23rd and South Oak Streets in Kennewick. The location is just south of the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Harrell Fled the Area Last December

Offenders are required to notify parole and other Officials if they are relocating, or plan lengthy travel. The BCSO says in mid-December of 2025, in the middle of the night, Harrell fled the area along with a sibling and disappeared. Due to what the BCSO said was the violent nature of his crime, a nationwide bulletin was issued.

No leads were available at the time, but after a determined and exhaustive search by US Marshals, and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, he was traced to the West Side.

Monday, June 1st. the BCSO says he was arrested at a residence in Central Tacoma.

Failure to Register or Fleeing is a Felony

In WA State, a sex offender who moves, or otherwise becomes 'unknown' to law enforcement is considered in violation, Failure to Register. Depending on the nature of their previous crime and the circumstances, they can get up to another year in jail or more.

Officials have not said what specific felonies Harrell is facing.