Let&#8217;s Go WA Natural Gas Preservation Bill Qualifies for November

Let’s Go WA Natural Gas Preservation Bill Qualifies for November

Cascade Natural Gas Kennewick (google street view)

Yet another citizen's initiative from Let's Go WA has made the ballot in November.

I -2066 would preserve the natural gas option

According to the WA State Secretary of State's Office, and The Center Square, the initiative has made it past the required signature threshold to be on the November ballot.

546,000-plus signatures were turned in, well above the 324,516 requirement for certification. According to The Center Square:

"If passed, I-2066 would prohibit the state and all local governments from banning, restricting or discouraging the use of natural gas in new or existing homes or commercial buildings.

The ultimately successful effort to get I-2066 on the ballot was prompted by concerns over the passage of House Bill 1589 during this year's legislative session. 

HB 1589 allows Puget Sound Energy, the state’s largest utility, to start planning how to move away from natural gas as part of Gov. Jay Inslee's efforts to fight climate change."

This is important because according to a variety of sources, including the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW), the statewide average cost of refitting a home from natural gas to electric is $40,000.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Creators and supporters of I-2066 were able to get the signatures in an amazingly short period of only 50 days.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

 

Categories: Business, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA