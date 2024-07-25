Let’s Go WA Natural Gas Preservation Bill Qualifies for November

Yet another citizen's initiative from Let's Go WA has made the ballot in November.

I -2066 would preserve the natural gas option

According to the WA State Secretary of State's Office, and The Center Square, the initiative has made it past the required signature threshold to be on the November ballot.

546,000-plus signatures were turned in, well above the 324,516 requirement for certification. According to The Center Square:

"If passed, I-2066 would prohibit the state and all local governments from banning, restricting or discouraging the use of natural gas in new or existing homes or commercial buildings.

The ultimately successful effort to get I-2066 on the ballot was prompted by concerns over the passage of House Bill 1589 during this year's legislative session.

HB 1589 allows Puget Sound Energy, the state’s largest utility, to start planning how to move away from natural gas as part of Gov. Jay Inslee's efforts to fight climate change."

This is important because according to a variety of sources, including the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW), the statewide average cost of refitting a home from natural gas to electric is $40,000.

Creators and supporters of I-2066 were able to get the signatures in an amazingly short period of only 50 days.