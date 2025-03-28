Legendary Richland Flower Shop, Arlene’s, To Close March 31st.

After decades of service, and a change of ownership, Arlene's Flowers on Lee Boulevard in Richland will be closing soon after 48 years of business.

The business owner made the announcement on social media

Kim Solheim had purchased the shop from owner Barronelle Stutzman in 2022, and had operated it since. No specific reasons were given for the closure, which was posted on their Facebook page.

Stutzman had operated the store for decades, but became the focus of national attention in 2013, when she, citing faith reasons, refused to provide floral services for a same-sex wedding between 2 men.

The store was first opened in 1977.

She was eventually sued by the ACLU, the State of WA, and former AG Bob Ferguson, for violating the WA Consumer Protection Act. Her case nearly made it all the way to the Supreme Court, But, the court declined to rule on the case, not enough judges voted to take up the case. The WA State Supreme Court had ruled against her in 2019, The Alliance Defending Freedom, a large national group, helped defend her.

One of her attorneys likened the case to a musician being forced to compose and perform a piece of music for a same-sex wedding. They cited 1st Amendment freedom of expression and religious rights as well.

Stutzman had cited her religious beliefs, she even offered to supply the materials for the wedding party to make their own, but they declined, nor did they take her offer to refer him to another florist.

Finally, although the terms were not revealed, Stutzman ended up paying a $5,000 payment to help settle the case with the couple and the case was ended. Stutzman announced she was planning to retire and find another operator, and in 2022. she sold the business. The case had taken nearly 8 years before it was adjudicated.

The store's last day will be March 31st, Monday.