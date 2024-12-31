Legendary Miss Madison Hydro Team Sold to Apollo Mechanical

News of the sale had been reported in late November, sending 'waves' through the Unlimited Hydroplane racing community. Now, it's official.

No more Miss Madison, legendary team purchased

Madison Indiana in 1961 was the beginning of the longest-running hydro race team in history, when industrialist Sam DuPont donated his hydro to the city-people of Madison. Thus began a 63-year tradition of racing. There have been dozens of sponsors over the years, but it was always known as the Miss Madison, much like there was a Miss Tri-Cities boat for many years at the Columbia Cup and SeaFair.

Hydro News reported Tuesday the sale is final, and the founder and owner of Apollo Mechanical, Bruce Ratchford, has purchased the team.

Apollo, which has had a huge footprint in hydro racing in the Tri-Cities and Pacific Northwest, began operations in 1981, and now has outlets in Tri-Cities, Spokane, Seattle, Tennessee, Reno, Denver, Montana, and Portland. They've sponsored the Columbia Cup, and many other facets of the Water Follies.

Hydro News says the sale is final and come January 1st. of 2025 Ratchford will be the sole owner. Ratchford had previously sponsored driver Charley Wiggins for one year in the U-27 boat.

Hydro News says more details are expected to be released as the 2025 5-race season approaches. The Miss Madison won 41 races in her 64-year-history.