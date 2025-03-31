Legendary Cornish College Absorbed by Seattle U, 354 Job Cuts

It's the private arts college that produced such famous people as actor Brendan Fraser, and legendary NBC Anchorman Chet Huntley who held the job from 1956 to 1970, but now will 'merge' or be absorbed by Seattle University.

A WARN Alert says the school will lay off 354 workers

The WA Employment Security Department requires all businesses who employ at least 100 workers in the state to issue alerts about any closings or layoffs, Worker Adjustment Retaining Notifications.

The legendary Cornish College of the Arts, which was founded in Seattle in 1914, will now become part of Seattle University. The agreement says all Cornish assets that are transferable will be 'absorbed' into the Seattle U. system. It will now be known as The Cornish College of the Arts at Seattle U.

Cornish offered a wide variety of arts (painting, photography, digital, video and more) performing arts (acting, theater, broadcasting,) and other related degrees. However, due to declining enrollments and other issues, the school was in financial trouble over the last ten years.

During COVID in 2020, they declared a financial state of emergency. The new partnership, says Seattle U, will allow their programs and legacy to continue.

Sources say at the time of the acquisition, Cornish had 40 full-time faculty and 87 staff members, it is believed the remaining several hundred job cuts are logistical and support workers. According to part of a statement released by Seattle U:

"The agreement is a significant milestone as Seattle University continues to elevate and enhance the arts and its arts education offerings in transformative ways for students."

Some of the famous alumni of Cornish College include actor Brendan Fraser (The Mummy and other movies) and legendary NBC National News Anchorman Chet Huntley, who held the job from 1956 and 1970. Also the school produced Steve White of the Blue Man Group, and actor C.S. Lee of the popular show Dexter.