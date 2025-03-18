According to the latest reports, the famed Seattle Science Center, which opened in 1962 as part of the World's Fair, needs some help.

Center is facing an uncertain future.

Visitations to the center have risen nicely, but are not at pre-pandemic levels. According to Geekwire, the center needs at least $70 million worth of infrastructure work which as been put off for years. Other refurbishments are long overdue.

PacSci, the non-profit group that oversees and guides the center, is working to find new donors and funding. It brought in $17.6 million in revenue in 2023, but expenditures were at just over $19 million.

Seattle has been a tech hub for decades, and it was spurred on by the World's Fair in 1962. The Center was called the Cathedral of Science and featured the US Science Pavillion. An IMAX Theater on-site has drawn a lot of visitors.

However, some of the exhibit spaces inside are empty, and some are dated and in need of replacing or upgrading. PacSci hopes to refurbish the facility, including adding new features that will expand much of that area to 14,000 square feet.

They are also talking with the city, who oversees the Seattle Center, about better connectivity between the two venues, and they are working on real estate projects to help raise revenue.