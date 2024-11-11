Leads Sought in 2 Stolen ATM Machine Cases, Skamania County

Skamania County in WA is best known for being where Mt. St. Helens is located, it's a rural county, with less than 13,000 people. But lately, it's been the location of not one but two ATM machine thefts.

Skamania County Deputies seeking more leads

Skamania County borders Yakima and Klickitat to the west, and the Sheriff's Department is still seeking leads into the theft of a pair of ATM machines.

On August 30th, a suspect(s) stole an entire free-standing ATM from the Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, and then on November 2nd, another similar ATM was stolen from the Elk Ridge Golf Course in nearby Carson, WA, which is just over four miles away.

In both incidents, the SCSO says the suspect used a hand truck to wheel away the machine after entering both buildings, and disconnecting the wiring. The incidents, which are believed to be related, were captured on video, but nothing was said if both facilities had alarms.

Thefts of entire ATM machines are rare, except these were smaller, free-standing units. Officials did not say how much cash was taken, but typically, these smaller ATMs that are not attached or built into a wall can up to $20,000 when fully loaded.

The investigation continues.