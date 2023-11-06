Lead Contaminated Fruit Puree Pouch Recall Goes National

After the alert was first issued by North Carolina officials nearly ten days ago, now the recall of a certain manufacturer's fruit puree pouches is spreading.

FDA says recall expands nationally

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning heading into the weekend for consumers to avoid the following fruit puree pouches:

WanaBana Fruit Puree Puches, and according to the FDA:

"Two additional brands of products are also subject to recall: certain Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack and certain Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches."

Four children in North Carolina were tested and found to have highly elevated blood lead levels, and further investigation has expanded the recall. According to the FDA, the following products should be avoided:

"WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, all lot codes and expiration dates. WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree. WanaBana has agreed to voluntarily recall all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of expiration ."



The FDA says these should not be purchased because they may contain higher levels of lead, which can be unhealthy. Excessive lead levels can be hard to detect sometimes, but the following symptoms often appear when the levels become unhealthy. They include:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

The recall has expanded nationwide, and the company has agreed to pull all potentially contaminated merchandise.

Get our free mobile app