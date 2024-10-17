Lawsuit Claims UW Medicine Denying Help for White Med Students

A lawsuit has been filed against the University of Washington Medical School in Seattle by a group of physicians.

The lawsuit says white students are being denied assistance

The group Do No Harm is a coalition of medical providers, including Doctors, nurses and others who are working to, according to their website, "protect healthcare from the disastrous consequences of identity politics."

According to Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH Seattle, the lawsuit says UW Medicine is operating a "BIPOC Physicians Directory." Its purpose is to connect non-white students with non-white physicians to ask questions and seek career and other advice from medical professionals with "identities similar to their own," according to the website.

According to Rantz:

"Additionally, the private, racially exclusionary tool is meant to help medical students network. UW said it’s exclusively for BIPOC students, which include “Black/African Diaspora, Native American/Indigenous, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, Asian, Latine/Latinx, Middle Eastern and North African.”

The lawsuit claims the tool excludes white students who may want to take advantage of this advice and also excludes any input from white, or non-minority physicians or experts.

Do No Harm filed the lawsuit on behalf of a Physician and former UW Alum, who is ineligible to provide advice and help because of his skin color. The suit is seeking to stop the use of the website. The Doctor's name was not released.

According to Rantz:

"Do No Harm rightfully claims that this directory violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act. Why? Because UW is discriminating against students and physicians based on race. The Supreme Court recently reaffirmed in SFFA v. Harvard that “eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.”

To find out more about this lawsuit, click here.