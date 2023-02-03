Laws Prevent Police From Pursuing Fatal Shooting Suspect [VIDEO]

Suspect hits patrol cars (RPD surveillance camera still image) Suspect hits patrol cars (RPD surveillance camera still image) loading...

Richland Police have released a security video clip of a wanted fatal shooting suspect slamming off patrol cars in an effort to escape.

Under current state law, police could not pursue the man

January 26th, last Thursday, Richland Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of McMurray Street. Three persons were hurt, two men and a woman. One man and the woman had been shot, another suffered blunt force trauma after an assault.

The two who had been shot were in the street, being tended to, the third person, identified as Jeremy Yockey, was found dead in a garage at the residence, having died from the blunt form trauma.

Two suspects were identified, and one was captured.

Michael Reep and Lara Garcia were identified as the shooters and had fled in a vehicle. Garcia was located and arrested, but Reep is still at large after an incident Wednesday night. Reep was located at a home on Venus Circle, about a half-mile west of Steptoe and just north of Gage.

He was located in a residence in the neighborhood, he was known to be armed, and considered dangerous. He is facing multiple felony arrest warrants.

Police surrounded the area, but then Reep drove a car (seen in the video) out of the garage, hitting two patrol cars then drove across a neighbor's lawn to get away. RPD was not able to pursue him. According to RPD:

"Under current state law, Reep’s felony warrants and the existing Probable Cause for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm do not qualify under the pursuit statue as a “violent offense.”

Because Reep was not committing a 'qualified' felony at the exact time of this incident, officers could not chase him.

He is currently still at large, the public is advised if you know him or see him, call 9-1-1 but do not engage or confront him. RPD also issued this statement in the report:

"As law enforcement officers, we are deeply saddened by the unintended consequences this legislation has had in our communities, and throughout the state."

The video of Reep fleeing the scene is below.