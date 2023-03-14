Latest Warning From WA Cops–Armed Robberies Outside of Casinos

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to reports from MyNorthwest.com and the Associated Press, Seattle-area and other law enforcement agencies are warning about a new trend.

Growing reports of armed robberies outside of casinos

Seattle PD issued a statement advising people to be careful:

“SPD would like to bring awareness to this criminal activity and provide the following safety tips to help prevent this crime from happening to you."

A woman who was leaving the Muckleshoot Casino recently was held up and had thousands of dollars stolen from her. Another similar incident occurred at the Macau Casino in Lakewood.

Seattle PD and other LE agencies issued some tips to citizens about how to better avoid these incidents:

When leaving these facilities, don't be looking at phone. have your head up, and be aware of your surroundings.

Secure all personal items, especially money, and don't let it be visible.

Don't walk out into the parking lot, counting or flashing your cash.

If possible, leave with others, or in a group.

If you sense what you think is suspicious activity outside of the facility, find a safe place and call 9-1-1, and alert workers inside.

No reports of any injuries from these incidents, but given the rising crime rate in many areas of the state, it is something to be aware of.