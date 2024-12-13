Latest WA Carbon Credit Auction Likely to Trigger Gas Price Hike
According to the prices from the latest carbon credit auction in WA State from the Climate Commitment Act, drivers could see another spike in fuel prices soon.
Businesses pay the highest price of the year so far
WA State has already raised several billion dollars from previous auctions, and at the last auction for 2024, businesses paid $40.26 per credit, the highest of 2024.
According to The Center Square:
“That price is likely to continue to go up because the way prices are set is an auction of allowances and the number of allowances that are available will go down next year,” said Vice President for Research at Washington Policy Center Todd Myers.
