Large Seattle Credit Union Closing 2 Branches Over Crime Issues

It seems that almost every few weeks, we hear of another Seattle-area business closing branches due to crime concerns. But perhaps this one is the most eye-opening so far.

Seattle Credit Union to close 2 branches

According to information from MyNorthwest.com, via Jason Rantz and AM 770 KTTH, a long-time Seattle-based credit union is shutting down two branches.

Seattle Credit Union, or SCU, was founded in 1933 and has (or will have had) ten branches in the region. Its assets, as of 2022, were reported at just over $833 million.

SCU has announced, according to Rantz, they will be closing their Georgetown and Rainier Valley branches over crime concerns. According to Rantz:

"A spokesperson for Seattle Credit Union cited verbal threats and frequent vandalism and break-ins for the closures."

The branches have suffered from frequent break-ins, vandalism, as well as verbal threats from people in the area toward customers who visit those branches.

Last September, Bartell's Drugs announced they were closing its Chinatown-International District location over similar concerns. Bartell's is a Seattle-based drugstore with 67 locations that sold to Rite-Aid in 2020 but changed in ownership only.

Starbucks announced it was closing a number of stores in parts of Seattle over crime and safety concerns, and just announced another one in November 2022.

According to SCU sources and Rantz, the two branches will close as of February 3rd of this year.

These are the latest in a steady stream of businesses either closing branches or shutting down altogether in Seattle due to crime issues.