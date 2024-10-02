The move, say company officials, is part of some restructuring.

Lamb Weston to permanently close Connell processing plant

Company officials said the closure was also in response to "a supply and demand imbalance."

Lamb Weston announced the job losses via a WARN or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification alert to the Washington Employment Security Department.

The company says restructuring will save about $55 in pre-tax cost savings, and save another $100 million by reducing capital expenditures (investments).

The plant, which produced frozen french fries, stopping making them September 30th, and now through the end of November, jobs are being siphoned off as the plant is preparing to be closed.

The company says it plans steps to try to help workers find other employment such as job fairs, and is encouraging them to apply for other Lamb Weston jobs at other locations.

Lamb Weston is one of the world's largest makers of french fries, McDonald's is one of its biggest customers, according to The Columbian.

The closure will be a significant blow to Connell.