It's not everyday that you see a Police Officer wearing a costume while on active duty, let along being dressed like a giant banana.

Lacey WA Officer Seen Directing Traffic at Crash Scene

Video is making the rounds now showing the Officer directing traffic following a crash at College and Pacific Avenues in Lacey. Well, there's an explanation.

The LPD says their Communit Resource Division was hard at work manning their Costume with a Cop event at a nearby Stabucks, when the call came in about the traffic-snarling accident.

When Calls Come in You Drop Everything--Even Bananas

Lacey Police said several Officers were working the event, and due to some other calls being answered, one of the Resource Officers offered to head to the scene. While others triaged the victims (who only suffered minor injuries) the Resource Officer began to direct traffic and coordinate EMS arrival

Video was captured of the Officer, the LPD said he did not have time to shed the costume, and actually, it probably helped him steer cars around the scene because the yellow costume stood out, and drivers certainly noticed.

The scene was cleared and the Officer Returned to the Event

Once the scene was cleared he returned to help finish out the Costume With a Cop Event. (Video courtesty of the Lacey PD via Facebook).

