Labor Day Gas Prices Highest in 9 Years, Say Govt. Trackers

A lot of folks probably don't recall that 9-10-11 years ago, we had gas prices around Labor Day that were pushing into the same neighborhood we're in now.

Labor Day gas prices highest in 9 years, according to govt. stats

The US Energy Information Website keeps track of national averages for fuel for every month, every year from coast to coast. According to their latest figures and those from GasBuddy.com, our Labor Day pump prices will be the highest since Obama was in office, over 9 years ago.

A quick glance shows between 2008 and 2012, we had September (Labor Day) gas prices anywhere from $3.75, to $3.90, $3.60 per gallon for regular unleaded during that time.

From 2016 through 2020, they trended downward from $2.91 to $2.27. Now some experts claim 2020 lows were due to low demand because of COVID. But September 2020 saw the lowest gas prices for the holiday in 16 years.

How are local prices doing?

GasBuddy.com and other experts project a national average this weekend of $3.79 per gallon for regular unleaded, however regional prices are higher.

As of Thursday, September 1st around noon, the lowest Mid-Columbia price we found was $4.09, and some other vendors selling at $4.10 and $4.11 respectively. Numerous other outlets were anywhere from $4.23 to as high as $4.42 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports prices in Yakima as low as $3.95, while in Spokane was about where we are. Walla Walla? You're getting hammered with the lowest GasBuddy reported price at $4.37.

Happy Traveling!