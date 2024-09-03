L & I Sets Hearings for new ‘Adult Entertainment’ Venue Laws

Labor and Industries plans public hearings on October 14h and 15th concerning new regulations that would be applied to adult entertainment facilities (strip clubs)

Could there be new regulations on tips and more?

Based on legislation that passed recently, L & I will be holding hearings to take comments on a variety of new regulations. According to L & I, these include:

"Leasing fee and other fee requirements;

Written contract requirements, including methods for estimating total amounts collected;

Tip and gratuity requirements;

Signage requirements;

Written notice of reasons for termination or refusal to rehire requirements;"

Some of the proposed regulations appear to be adding more specific, traditional regulations to terms of employment at these facilities. It also mentions contracts if the owner/operator charges what are called leasing fees to the workers.

More specific language will be used to determine what are tips given to the workers, but the language doesn't specify if this will affect the worker's take-home pay.

It also appears to be looking at what are referred to as "retaliation protections" for workers at these venues.