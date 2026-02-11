WA Labor and Industries Seeks Sweeping Fee Increases–6.51 Percent for 2027
Citing what they said are operating expenses, WA State Labor and Industries is asking for fee increases for five different services.
L-I Says If Approved, the Fees Go Up for 2027
L-I released information Tuesday, February 10th indicating the following services and programs would see their cost to customers go up 6.51 percent. These include:
- Contractor Registration
- Electrical
- Elevator
- FAS (Factory Assembled Structures-or Manufactured Homes)
- Plumber Services.
How much would they go up? A standard Contractor License Fee is $141.10 for two years, so it would go up at least $9.17. Where it would hit contractors and tradesmen is in the plumbing and electrical areas. L-I services such as inspections (and there are a lot of them required) would also go up in cost for each service.
If approved they would be adopted as part of the WAC, or WA Administrative Code.
According to L-I contractors, tradesmen and the public can voice opinions and input at an upcoming hearing:
"A public hearing on the proposed rules will take place 9 a.m. on March 12 at L&I headquarters, 7273 Linderson Way S.W., Tumwater, WA."
There will be Zoom meeting capability, to see links for that option, click here. The code for the meeting is: J^7TYS7*
The meeting telephone option number is:
253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 838 1709 2455
Passcode: 96881303
