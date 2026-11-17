Kennewick School District Will Not Delay Implementing Transgender Boy Sports Ban
When Initiative 26-638 overwhelmingly passed in the midterms, almost immediately, a collection of controversial groups banded together to file a lawsuit challenging the will of the people. It bans transgender boys from playing K-12 school and club sports, and does NOT require a physical medical exam for proof of gender---just using birth certificates and medical records.
Now the Kennewick School District has Issued a Statement
Even SPI Chris Reykdal, who many said was overstepping his bounds, was urging voters to reject it. This on the heels of his statement from late 2025 when he said there were more than 2 genders.
Now KSD Issued this statement about I-638, and its ban on transgender boys playing girls sports that goes into effect December 3rd.
Here is the KSD Statement (by way of Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations Robyn Chastain):
“The Kennewick School District has consistently advocated for fairness, safety and equal opportunities in girls’ athletics.
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Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa