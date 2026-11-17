When Initiative 26-638 overwhelmingly passed in the midterms, almost immediately, a collection of controversial groups banded together to file a lawsuit challenging the will of the people. It bans transgender boys from playing K-12 school and club sports, and does NOT require a physical medical exam for proof of gender---just using birth certificates and medical records.

Now the Kennewick School District has Issued a Statement

Even SPI Chris Reykdal, who many said was overstepping his bounds, was urging voters to reject it. This on the heels of his statement from late 2025 when he said there were more than 2 genders.

Now KSD Issued this statement about I-638, and its ban on transgender boys playing girls sports that goes into effect December 3rd.

Here is the KSD Statement (by way of Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations Robyn Chastain):

“The Kennewick School District has consistently advocated for fairness, safety and equal opportunities in girls’ athletics.

Election results show that more than 73% of voters in Kennewick School District precincts supported Initiative 26-638. The Board recognizes and respects the position expressed by voters in our community.

We understand that state officials or other parties may challenge the initiative through the legal process. However, the announcement or filing of a lawsuit does not, by itself, suspend a law or relieve the District of its legal obligations.

The District will not delay, suspend or refuse to implement Initiative 26-638 solely because a legal challenge has been announced, filed or remains pending before a court.

We expect the state and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to provide clear, lawful guidance and recognize the responsibilities of locally elected school boards. The District will comply with applicable law and binding court orders, rather than speculation about potential future litigation.

Our position is clear: Legal challenges should be resolved through the courts, while the District continues to meet its obligations under the law.”