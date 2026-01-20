Kennewick School District Opposes Level 3 Sex Offender Group Home Proposal

More and more groups are coming forward and voicing concern over, or opposition to, a proposed sex offender re-entry group home planned for central Kennewick.

Now, KSD Has Issued Statements of Concern

Friday, January 17th. the KSD issued an alert to parents and the public with their views on the proposed facility. Joe Fields, who has run a similar facility in Walla Walla since 2017, has purchased a home at 5304 West 8th. Ave. with the purpose of housing offenders. The home is at the corner of 8th and Edison Streets. and it is only 1.1 miles east of Fuerza Elementary.

And, it is only .6 miles, or 2 minutes driving travel, from Creekstone Community Park.

If it operates like Walla Walla, offenders who have completed their jail time and conditions of release could voluntarily live there, supporters claim its better than them being on the streets.

However, KSD said they have concerns:

"we are particularly concerned about the proximity of this location to established walking routes used by students. Student safety, before, during and after the school day, is always our highest priority."

KSD referred to the facility as Level 3, which is the most dangerous classification for sex offenders in WA who have been released. The state considers them as "highly likely" to re-offend.

KSD says as of now, they have not changed any school operations or walking routes, but are strongly encouraging families to establish safety plans and methods of getting from home to school and home that are the safest way possible.

KSD also says the continue to communicate and work with the City and law enforcement as this project moves forward. KSD has no authority to challenge this kind of housing, nor do City or County Officials.

8th. District State Legislators are furiious they were only told about the proposed home after the sale was completed and the process had begun to move forward.