KSD Invites Parents to View HIV/AIDS Growth/Development Plans
The Kennewick School District plans to have HIV/AIDS materials available for parents to review during a public session on October 20th. These are for 4th and 5th graders.
Materials will be available for parents to review
According to information from KSD PIO Robyn Chastain:
"Kennewick School District nursing staff will provide an HIV/AIDS and growth and development curriculum preview for parents of fifth-graders on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the KSD Administration Center, 1000 W. Fourth Ave.
A growth and development preview for parents of fourth-grade girls is also planned that night. Fourth-grade boys don’t view the same materials and, instead, have a hygiene lesson.
Parent/guardian attendance at parent previews will be kept and referred to by school staff. Under state law, a parent or guardian must preview the HIV/AIDS prevention materials before their student can be excused from that program."
Here's the schedule for parents for the information:
Parents of Fifth Grade Boys and Girls
- 5:30 to 6:20 p.m., growth and development (separate boys and girls curriculum preview presentations)
- 6:30 to 7:20 p.m., HIV/AIDS prevention
Parents of Fourth Grade Girls:
- 6:30 to 7:20 p.m., growth and development (girls curriculum only)