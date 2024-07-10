Kroger-Albertsons-Safeway Store Sales Hit Yakima, Spokane, Wenatchee

In an effort to resume progress in their giant grocery store merger, Kroger and Albertsons-Safeway have agreed to sell another 124 stores in WA State, out of a total of 579 additional new sales.

Long merger process was resisted by some officials, including WA State AG

According to KUOW:

"The merger will result in the sale of 579 stores (across the companies' five brands) to C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC. C&S is headquartered in Keene, New Hampshire, and owns the Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union brands. In a joint video statement, the CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons argued that the sales will lead to lower prices and more choices for customers."

Nearly two years ago, Kroger, who owns QFC, and Fred Meyer, and Albertsons (Safeway) announced their plans to merge. The move was to provide more stability and competition toward other retail giants such as Walmart, Target, and even Costco--which nationally have more stores.

WA AG Bob Ferguson objected to the move and filed a lawsuit in King County claiming such a merger would mean over half the grocery stores in WA would be owned by these two, "dwarfing" the competition. However, company officials released information showing the merger would instead bolster their company and allow it to better compete with the previously mentioned competition.

By agreeing to sell 579 more stores nationwide, including 124 in WA, merger officials hope it will now be approved swiftly by the Federal Trade Commission.

A list of the stores has been released, and the majority are in Western WA. The sales include Haggen, Kroger, QFC, Safeway, and Albertsons locations. Notably, all five QFC stores in Bellevue will be sold.

The sale does NOT affect the Tri-Cities

The Spokane Valley and South Hill Safeway stores in Spokane are on the list, and the Yakima Safeway at 5702 Summitview Ave. will be sold. The Safeway in Wenatchee will also be sold off.

This sale does not affect Fred Meyer, and no other stores are being sold in Eastern WA.