Kratom comes from the Far East, for centuries was used to make tea, or chew the leaves. It was utilized to fight pain, boost energy, and during "social" gatherings.

Now Moses Lake is Banning Its Sale to Those Under 21

If you go into a pot store, or even many tobacco specialty stores, you will find Kratom for sale. It is sold in capsules, liquid form, even leaves. It's said to help even out moods, and supposedly helps ease withdrawal from opiates. It's often referred to as "gas station" drug. It's not Federally regulated. It was largely introduced to the US in the 1990's.

Now, Moses Lake has banned its sale to anyone under 21, whether it's in a vape or smoke shop or other venue. It's often sold in pill, powder, even liquid form.

Side Effects Can be Harmful, Long Term

Short-term effects can include diahrrea, vomiting, dry mouth, sweating, dizziness, as well as increased cardio-vascular heartrate, breathing and energy.

The long-term effects are said to be the reason for concern. It can cause liver damage, addicttion, and some neurological effects such as hallucinations, confusion and even psychosis.

The Moses Lake PD Says the Ban Goes Into Effect Friday October 2nd

According to the MLPD:

"Its active compounds act on the same brain receptors as opioids, and at higher doses kratom can produce opioid-like effects, including sedation and, in some cases, overdose. Naloxone (Narcan) is used as emergency care in overdose cases."

The first violation for a seller to someone under 12 is $1,020, the second jumps to $3,000 and subsuequent violations are $5,000 each. MLPD says they've been visiting and talking with numerous vape, smoke and other related business with information and details about the ban.