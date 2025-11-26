Kennewick Police Still Seeking Hit and Run Driver, 14-Year-Old Breaks Ankle

Kennewick Police are asking area residents to check their surveillance cameras for evidence.

A 14-year-old boy broke his ankle

Sunday afternoon around 5:10 PM, the boy was riding an electric scooter near the intersection of West 6th Ave. and South Taft Street.

He was hit by the suspect vehicle, throwing the boy from his scooter, breaking his ankle.

The black sedan sped away, the boy was treated at an area hospital. According to Kennewick Police:

"We are asking residents in the surrounding area to check their home surveillance systems between 5:00–5:15 p.m. on 11/23/25. Even if your camera did not capture the collision itself, any footage showing vehicles passing through the area may help us identify the suspect vehicle."

The incident is being investigated as felony hit and run. Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.