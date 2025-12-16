2 Juveniles Sought in Kennewick Church Arson Incident

Kennewick Police are searching for a pair of male juveniles who attempted to set a fire and did damage to a church.

Early Monday morning Police called to the location on South Olympia

Kennewick First Christian Church sustained some damage to their food pantry, and an attempted fire damaged a bench in front of the building.

According to KPD, the call indicated a small fire, and as Officers arrived, the two boys, ages believed to be 12-14, fled the scene on foot. They were seen running eastbound from the location.

Google street view Google street view loading...

The two had set fire to the bench and did damage to the pantry, with numerous items strewn around the area. The two also caused damage by setting fire to various food and other items in the pantry.

Get our free mobile app

A search of the area did not turn up the suspects. KPD are asking anyone in the area who has video or security cameras to contact them, and anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.