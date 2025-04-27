KPD Releases Video of Alleged Pedophile’s Arrest from April 6th [VIDEO]

Kennewick Police over the weekend released a video of the arrest of a registered sex offender who was arrested several weeks ago for allegedly attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old for immoral purposes. (video courtesy of KPD surveillance drone)

31-year-old Brandon Gardner was the subject of a follow-up on the communication case. KPD used their drone to keep Gardner in sight at the reported meet up location.

Police set up the surveillance because they did not have enough evidence to charge him in the communication charge, but did learn he was reportedly going to meet the minor at a hotel.

Officers contacted the minor and made sure they were safe, then using the means of communication, set up a different meeting in the 1100 block of 10th. Ave. That's where this arrest took place.

This video shows Officers swarming the scene, with a firearm drawn by at least one Officer, and it appears they instruct him to walk backwards toward them with his hands up. Kennewick Police released a statement that read in part:

"Officers utilized the department drone to keep eyes on Brandon in his vehicle. Officers then made contact with Brandon and took him into custody for Commercial Sexual Abuse of a Minor RCW 9.68A.100."

No other information has been released. Gardner had been charged for previous sexually-related incidents against a female minor in 2011 when he was 20.

