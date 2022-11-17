KPD, FBI, SWAT, Apprehend Juvenile Othello Shooting Suspects

It only took about 12 hours for two juvenile suspects to be apprehended for an alleged shooting. This image is of the Kennewick neighborhood where they were located.

Man shot at Othello Pik A Pop early Wednesday morning

Othello Police reported a 25-year-old Grand Coulee man had been shot around 12:43 AM at the Pik A Pop Convenience store. He was rushed to Othello Community Hospital by a private vehicle before Police arrived, he was then transported to another facility out of the area, suffering from critical wounds.

Meanwhile, shell casings, video, and witness statements were gathered, as well as a report of the suspect vehicle heading north on 1st. St. Police said there were 3 suspects.

KPD, SWAT, FBI and others converge on a Kennewick home.

Multiple agencies swarmed a home in the 200 block of S. Harrison Street in Kennewick shortly after noon, and two of the three shooting suspects were arrested without incident. KPD advises Othello is continuing to lead in the investigation, anyone with any information is urged to call Othello Police at 509-488-3314.