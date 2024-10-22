Kittitas Search Continues for Missing 89-Year-Old Man with Dementia

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (Ellensburg) is asking hunters to keep an eye out for any sign of an elderly man with dementia, who's been missing since September 26th.

The man was last seen September 26th in Wenatchee

89-year-old William "Charlie" Martin was last seen entering a store in Wenatchee on September 26th. he was captured on a surveillance camera.

The KCSO issued a bulletin a few days later, indicating his car had been found that same day near the Brusky Creek Road area near Colockum, northeast of Kittitas.

Investigators say he may still be near where his car was located. The KCSO says with modern rifle hunting season this week, they're being asked to look for any signs of him.

He is 5' 8", 120 lbs, bald, and wears glasses.

It is not known if he had any supplies or adequate clothing to protect him during the cold nights. Anyone who may have spotted Martin, call 911 or (509)-925-8534.