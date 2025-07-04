Kittens Rescued from Cold Springs Fire in Oregon, One is Given Name Smokey

The Cold Springs Fire has consumed nearly 2,000 acres in Northeast Oregon, east of Umatilla. (image courtesy of Cold Springs Fire-Umatilla Fire 1 Facebook). The fire has forced the closure of Hat Rock State Park.

2 of 3 kittens from destroyed home survive the fire

Umatilla County Fire District 1 crews were able to save a homeowner whose home was completely destroyed by the fire.

The homeowner was initially trapped, but crews go them out at the last moment. 3 kittens at the residence were not able to be plucked from the scene due to extreme danger. However, later Thursday evening, Washington County Task Force and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue firefighters on Heavy Brush Unit 64 were sent to the area for mop up and containment.

Much to their surprise and delight, 2 of the kittens were found nearby, having survived. One of them sustained some singed fur and burned paws, and was treated by an area vet. Fire crews and animal workers fittingly named the little grey cat "Smokey."