Kitsap County Deputies, Others, Seeking Armed Dangerous Suspect

KCSO Facebook

Authorities describe the suspect as armed and dangerous

  Man Shoots Victim in Argument  Over a Motorcycle

Deputies are searching  for 35-year-old Kenneth Earl McLeod for his role in an early Thursday morning shooting in a rural area outside of Port Orchard, WA in Kitsap County.

The location is west of Seattle, south of Bremerton.  That morning, McLeod and an unknown accomplice entered the 33-year-old male victim's home, threatened him concerning an argument they'd had over a motorcycle.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, McLeod told the man  “I told you I was going to kill you”,  then he shot the man in the foot before fleeing.

His accomplice was armed with a shotgun.  Authorities say McLeod and his partner are considered armed and dangerous, and if seen, do not approach but call 9-1-1.  The search has been expanded through the entire county, and possibly others as well.

