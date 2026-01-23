Kitsap County Deputies, Others, Seeking Armed Dangerous Suspect
Authorities describe the suspect as armed and dangerous
Man Shoots Victim in Argument Over a Motorcycle
Deputies are searching for 35-year-old Kenneth Earl McLeod for his role in an early Thursday morning shooting in a rural area outside of Port Orchard, WA in Kitsap County.
The location is west of Seattle, south of Bremerton. That morning, McLeod and an unknown accomplice entered the 33-year-old male victim's home, threatened him concerning an argument they'd had over a motorcycle.
According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, McLeod told the man “I told you I was going to kill you”, then he shot the man in the foot before fleeing.
His accomplice was armed with a shotgun. Authorities say McLeod and his partner are considered armed and dangerous, and if seen, do not approach but call 9-1-1. The search has been expanded through the entire county, and possibly others as well.