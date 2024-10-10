Kitsap County Double-Murder Suspect Captured

A double-homicide suspect is in custody and facing additional charges for assaulting a Deputy following his arrest.

The suspect is accused of a double homicide

Wednesday afternoon, around 3 PM, Kitsap County Deputies responded to a 911 call from a home near Poulsbo WA, and at the scene found two young adults they said died by "homicidal means."

Based on evidence in the home, they issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Seth K. South, who fled the scene in his pickup. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Later Wednesday evening, he was located and arrested by Pierce County Deputies, and transferred to the Kitsap County Jail. He was expected to appear in court Thursday.

He's facing an additional assault charge because he assaulted a Pierce County Deputy as he was being transferred to Kitsap County custody. He's facing two counts of 2nd Degree Felony Murder in the incident.